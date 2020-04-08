Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 6.7%

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s share price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.23, approximately 10,352,461 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,978,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

