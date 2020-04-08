Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Trading Up 9.3%

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $115.91, approximately 36,170 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 871,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

