Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Up 37.8%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) shares traded up 37.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.81, 19,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 763,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.