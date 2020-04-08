Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.00, 21,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 751,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $219.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In related news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,019.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

