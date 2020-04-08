Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Trading Up 9.3%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.79, 40,937 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 905,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a P/E ratio of -841.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

