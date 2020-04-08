Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $27.49, approximately 77,382 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,489,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.