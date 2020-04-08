Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.96, 191,181 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,251,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

In related news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

