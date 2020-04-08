Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Up 6.6%

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.47, 11,691,027 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,321,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

