Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Trading Up 2.4%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 50,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 918,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $58,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,111 shares of company stock valued at $84,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

