ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.73, 595,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,263,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.