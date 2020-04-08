ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.73, 595,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,263,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.