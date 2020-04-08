Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $18.29, 605,715 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,883,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,715,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

