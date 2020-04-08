Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.64, 273,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,385,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Nomura reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3,159.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 476,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.