Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $14.04, approximately 20,236 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 554,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

