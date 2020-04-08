Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $14.04, approximately 20,236 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 554,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.
In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
