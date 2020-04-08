Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Shares Up 12%

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.25, approximately 587,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 278,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $305.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 18,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $184,263.58. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Catasys by 13,788.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catasys by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

