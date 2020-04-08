NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading 18.6% Higher

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) shot up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.44, 14,272,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,157,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $511.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 508,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 373,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,351,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

