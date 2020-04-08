PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Up 19.4%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s stock price rose 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $9.37, approximately 106,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,908,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 91,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

