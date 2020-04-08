Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) rose 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $78.70, approximately 129,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,627,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

