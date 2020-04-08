HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 21,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,514,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several brokerages have commented on HPR. TheStreet cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.03.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

