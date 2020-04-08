Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading 0.1% Higher

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 35,849 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,923,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. Bank of America cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 price target (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

