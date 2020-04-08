Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.93, 954,772 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,166,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at $287,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.