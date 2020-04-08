TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Up 40.8%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) shares were up 40.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 140,207 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,281,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The firm has a market cap of $192.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.16%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

