American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 6.1%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 107,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,090,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

