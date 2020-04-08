Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Up 2.9%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $34.00, approximately 25,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 908,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $49,940,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $9,854,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

