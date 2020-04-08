CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 9.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $17.74, approximately 70,752 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,578,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 199,899 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 9,315.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 184,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 30,891.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

