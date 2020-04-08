Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.81, 3,059,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,936,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.
In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)
Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.