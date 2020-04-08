Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.81, 3,059,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,936,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get Aramark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.