Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $13.05, 27,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 969,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 115.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

