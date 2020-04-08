United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Up 7.2%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.25 and last traded at $110.65, approximately 99,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,670,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

