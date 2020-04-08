United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Up 7.2%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.25 and last traded at $110.65, approximately 99,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,670,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.
The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75.
In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
