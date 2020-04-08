Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Trading 10.7% Higher

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $19.10, approximately 308,369 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,273,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.