Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,586 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,328 call options.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 613,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

