Hollysys Automation Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,691% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
