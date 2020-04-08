Western Midstream Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,478 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 669 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.