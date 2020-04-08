Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 1,490 call options.

In other DCP Midstream news, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, President Don Baldridge purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $962.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

