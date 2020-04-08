Vail Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 808 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

