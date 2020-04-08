Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,155,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,987 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

KIM opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.