Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 889 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $59.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIP. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,088,000.

