Tallgrass Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average volume of 496 call options.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.90. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

