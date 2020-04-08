Aptiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,767 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical volume of 742 call options.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

