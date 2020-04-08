Sasol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,178% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:SSL opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

