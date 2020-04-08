Traders Buy Large Volume of Pluristem Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,286% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

