WPX Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,429 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

