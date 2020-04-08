Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13,404% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

