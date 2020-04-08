Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s share price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $130.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. traded as high as $132.99 and last traded at $132.81, 645,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 480,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.84.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

