PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading 28.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded up 28.1% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $39.71, 3,772,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 1,342,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 158,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $134,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,448,000 after acquiring an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

