Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.39, 1,312,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,791,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

