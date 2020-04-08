Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.39, 1,312,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,791,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade
Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share
Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options
National-Oilwell Varco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
National-Oilwell Varco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement
National-Oilwell Varco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
National-Oilwell Varco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report