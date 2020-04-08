Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

NASDAQ FB opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.66. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $481.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.