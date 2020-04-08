Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,585 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.

NYSE VIR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.