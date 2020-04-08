National-Oilwell Varco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,293 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

NYSE NOV opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,996,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,103,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

