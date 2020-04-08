BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) were up 5.8% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.13, approximately 365,829 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 392,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

