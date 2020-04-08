National-Oilwell Varco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,575 call options.

NOV stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

