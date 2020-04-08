SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) rose 4.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 2,202,922 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,451,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Specifically, Director S.A. Total bought 852,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,825,212.26. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $358,814.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $689,834.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,055,891 shares of company stock worth $18,472,514 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The firm has a market cap of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

